Convert any website into an app for your dock
Why have a tab open for each of your important websites when you can have a Mac App that sits in your dock for each one.
Create Mac Apps 😎
Create apps for your most important websites and easily switch applications right on the dock! Saving time, reducing clutter and helping you stay on top of things.
Use Multiple Accounts 😸😸
With multi-account support you can have an application for each of your social media and email accounts.
“Super simple to use. And you gotta love the British Bulldog branding! 😂...”
Private Browsing 🕵️
Stay safe and secure with private browsing. Your browsing history will not be recorded and any cookies created while in Private Browsing mode are deleted after you close down your application.
Always On Top 👏
Make your app stay permanently in view and on top of all other windows. Multi-task with ease and keep an eye on news and content that's important to you. Or if you prefer watch a video while you work.
Notifications 🔔
Get notified of new emails right on your dock. Currently supports Gmail, support for more websites coming soon.
Personalize 🤸
Make Bulldock truly yours. Personalize your application icons and colors. Perhaps red for Gmail, blue for Facebook or even green if that works for you.
So much more...
Automatic Reload
Reload pages at set intervals so you don't have to manually press refresh to get the latest updates.
Mobile browser mode
Some sites provide a better user experience when in mobile mode use this mode to gain access.
Compact Mode
Reduce clutter with Compact mode. Decreases size of application title bar and removes icon to keep everything superslim.